AFN Incirlik Diamond Dialogue - SMSgt Quentin Davis Jr. (Empowerment)

Senior Master Sgt. Quentin Davis Jr., 39th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant, shares some of his priorities as a first sergeant during an AFN Incirlik radio interview April 6, 2022, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Davis gave his perspective on empowerment and what it means to truly pay it forward to the future leaders of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)