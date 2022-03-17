Lt. Col. Cordy Herring III, 39th Medical Group process improvement chair, talked about the many initiatives and innovations happening within the 39MDG on American Forces Network-Incirlik, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 17, 2022. Herring focused on the importance of continuous process improvement and getting Airmen involved with innovation especially since Incirlik has a high turnover rate. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 03:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838430
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-YT646-0317
|Filename:
|DOD_108909056
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 39MDG CPI Audiogram, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
