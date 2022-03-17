Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39MDG CPI Audiogram

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Lt. Col. Cordy Herring III, 39th Medical Group process improvement chair, talked about the many initiatives and innovations happening within the 39MDG on American Forces Network-Incirlik, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 17, 2022. Herring focused on the importance of continuous process improvement and getting Airmen involved with innovation especially since Incirlik has a high turnover rate. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 03:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838430
    VIRIN: 220317-F-YT646-0317
    Filename: DOD_108909056
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39MDG CPI Audiogram, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Innovations
    CPI
    Continuous process improvement
    39th Medical Group
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN-Incirlik

