Full Interview - USAFE Command First Sgt. CMSgt. Sherrod

Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Sherrod, United States Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa command first sergeant, imparted some wisdom while on American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 31, 2022. Passion, character and being genuine, Sherrod's interview is a gold mine of lessons and advice for any level of leader, be it aspiring or established. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 03:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838429
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-YT646-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108909051
|Length:
|00:07:48
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
