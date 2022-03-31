Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFE Command First Sgt. CMSgt Sherrod on AFN-Incirlik

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Sherrod, United States Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa command first sergeant, imparted some wisdom while on American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 31, 2022. Sherrod said if you are passionate about something, you do not need to prepare to talk about it. Each topic Sherrod talked about, leadership, followership, the future of the Air Force, you could hear the passion. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 03:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 838426
    VIRIN: 220331-F-YT646-0001
    Filename: DOD_108909021
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    This work, USAFE Command First Sgt. CMSgt Sherrod on AFN-Incirlik, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    39ABW
    AFN-Incirlik
    Command First Sgt.
    CMSgt Derrick Sherrod
    First Sgt Symposium

