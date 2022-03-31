USAFE Command First Sgt. CMSgt Sherrod on AFN-Incirlik

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838426" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Sherrod, United States Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa command first sergeant, imparted some wisdom while on American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 31, 2022. Sherrod said if you are passionate about something, you do not need to prepare to talk about it. Each topic Sherrod talked about, leadership, followership, the future of the Air Force, you could hear the passion. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)