USAFE Command First Sgt. CMSgt Sherrod on AFN-Incirlik

Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Sherrod, United States Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa command first sergeant, imparted some wisdom while on American Forces Network-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 31, 2022. Sherrod said if you are passionate about something, you do not need to prepare to talk about it. Each topic Sherrod talked about, leadership, followership, the future of the Air Force, you could hear the passion. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 03:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|838426
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-YT646-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108909021
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
