10th EAEF: Saving lives in the sky

Airmen from the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight prepare before a mission on a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 11, 2022. The 10th EAEF is the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing's only aeromedical evacuation flight, providing healthcare to Department of Defense members across the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)