    10th EAEF: Saving lives in the sky

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Airmen from the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight prepare before a mission on a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 11, 2022. The 10th EAEF is the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing's only aeromedical evacuation flight, providing healthcare to Department of Defense members across the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 04:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838421
    VIRIN: 220315-F-MO780-9003
    Filename: DOD_108909010
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th EAEF: Saving lives in the sky, by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight
    AE
    521st AMOW
    10th EAEF
    Trauma Nurse

