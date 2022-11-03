Airmen from the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight prepare before a mission on a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Mar. 11, 2022. The 10th EAEF is the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing's only aeromedical evacuation flight, providing healthcare to Department of Defense members across the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 04:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838421
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-MO780-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_108909010
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th EAEF: Saving lives in the sky, by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT