    Alaska Army National Guard Change of Ceremony

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Charles Lee Knowles relinquished command of the Alaska Army National Guard to Col. James Palembas during a change of command ceremony April 9, 2022. “Soldiers, I look forward to serving you as the commander,” said Palembas. “We will continue to build a ready force; ready for Soldiers and ready for families.” (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 21:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838415
    VIRIN: 220409-A-AJ907-1001
    PIN: 220409
    Filename: DOD_108908881
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Change of Ceremony, by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Brigadier General
    Change of Command
    Alaska Army National Guard

