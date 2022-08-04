220408-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Haka and Chief Petty Officer Brandon Reed discuss the 7th Fleet Sailor of the Year program for fiscal year 2021. The 7th Fleet Sailor of the Year Week is designed to share with these outstanding Sailors the unique operational environment in the 7th Fleet as well as enhance regional partnerships with like-minded forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 20:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838409
|VIRIN:
|220408-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108908860
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Fleet Sailor of the Year Fiscal Year 2021, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT