7th Fleet Sailor of the Year Fiscal Year 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838409" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220408-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 11, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer Jason Haka and Chief Petty Officer Brandon Reed discuss the 7th Fleet Sailor of the Year program for fiscal year 2021. The 7th Fleet Sailor of the Year Week is designed to share with these outstanding Sailors the unique operational environment in the 7th Fleet as well as enhance regional partnerships with like-minded forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule/Released)