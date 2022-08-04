Soldiers of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) Support Unit conducted weapons training at the Engagement Skills Trainer at Los Alamitos for their April Battle Assembly in preparation for Annual Training.
Staff Sgt. Ryan Pickens, 311th SC(T) SU EST (Engagement Skills Trainer) operator and NCOIC, talks about the importance of Soldier’s hands-on training and building confidence while practicing their warrior tasks and drills.
This work, 311th SC(T) SU Soldiers build confidence during EST training, by SSG Michael Aranda and SGT Nicolas Cholula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
