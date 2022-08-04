311th SC(T) SU Soldiers build confidence during EST training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) Support Unit conducted weapons training at the Engagement Skills Trainer at Los Alamitos for their April Battle Assembly in preparation for Annual Training.



Staff Sgt. Ryan Pickens, 311th SC(T) SU EST (Engagement Skills Trainer) operator and NCOIC, talks about the importance of Soldier’s hands-on training and building confidence while practicing their warrior tasks and drills.