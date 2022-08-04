Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    311th SC(T) SU Soldiers build confidence during EST training

    LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Aranda and Sgt. Nicolas Cholula

    311th Signal Command Theater

    Soldiers of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) Support Unit conducted weapons training at the Engagement Skills Trainer at Los Alamitos for their April Battle Assembly in preparation for Annual Training.

    Staff Sgt. Ryan Pickens, 311th SC(T) SU EST (Engagement Skills Trainer) operator and NCOIC, talks about the importance of Soldier’s hands-on training and building confidence while practicing their warrior tasks and drills.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 20:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838407
    VIRIN: 220408-A-QC369-904
    Filename: DOD_108908857
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CA, US 
    Hometown: BREA, CA, US
    Hometown: SANTA ANA, CA, US

    This work, 311th SC(T) SU Soldiers build confidence during EST training, by SSG Michael Aranda and SGT Nicolas Cholula, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Los Alamitos
    EST Training
    SSG Ryan Pickens
    SPC Giovanny Alvarado
    Tustin Army Reserve Center
    311th Signal Command Theater Support Unit

