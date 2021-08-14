Team Charleston hosts the 2022 Titans of Flight Air Expo, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 10, 2022. The airshow showcases more than 50 aerial demonstration performances and static aircraft displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)
|08.14.2021
|04.10.2022 19:18
|Package
|838405
|220410-F-FM571-1001
|DOD_108908828
|00:00:50
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|2
|2
This work, Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022, by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
