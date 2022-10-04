Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022 Day 2

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    The Titans of Flight Air Expo at Joint Base Charleston showcases more than 50 aerial demonstration performances and static aircraft displays. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838404
    VIRIN: 220410-F-DN281-7001
    Filename: DOD_108908827
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022 Day 2, by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Airpower
    AF75
    TitansOfFlight
    JBCAirExpo22
    BestAF

