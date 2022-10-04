The Titans of Flight Air Expo at Joint Base Charleston showcases more than 50 aerial demonstration performances and static aircraft displays. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 19:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838404
|VIRIN:
|220410-F-DN281-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108908827
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Titans of Flight: JB Charleston Air Expo 2022 Day 2, by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
