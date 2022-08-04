Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBC Air Expo 2022: Day 2

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dawn Weber 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Team Charleston hosts the Titans of Flight Air Expo, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 10, 2022. The airshow pays tribute to air power from the earliest U.S. military inventory to modern day aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 19:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838402
    VIRIN: 220410-F-DY094-5001
    Filename: DOD_108908747
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBC Air Expo 2022: Day 2, by SSgt Dawn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airshow
    Airpower
    AF75
    TitansOfFlight
    JBCAirExpo22
    BestAF

