Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crew members escort children to a Haitian Coast Guard boat to be brought back to land in Haiti, April 10, 2022. There were 62 males and 26 females repatriated. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. David Steele)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838394
|VIRIN:
|220410-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108908338
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 88 people to Haiti, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
