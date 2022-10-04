Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 88 people to Haiti

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crew members escort children to a Haitian Coast Guard boat to be brought back to land in Haiti, April 10, 2022. There were 62 males and 26 females repatriated. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. David Steele)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838394
    VIRIN: 220410-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_108908338
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    TAGS

    Haiti
    key west
    Thetis
    migrant interdiction

