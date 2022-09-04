Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Emergency Relief Campaign 2022

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    The 88th Readiness Division G1 Sergeant Major, Deedra Perez, discusses the purpose of the Army Emergency Relief organization and what AER can provide for Soldiers and their families.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 12:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 838393
    VIRIN: 220409-A-KP604-001
    Filename: DOD_108908174
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, Army Emergency Relief Campaign 2022, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserves
    USAR
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    88th Readiness Division

