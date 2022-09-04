The 88th Readiness Division G1 Sergeant Major, Deedra Perez, discusses the purpose of the Army Emergency Relief organization and what AER can provide for Soldiers and their families.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 12:38
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|838393
|VIRIN:
|220409-A-KP604-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108908174
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army Emergency Relief Campaign 2022, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
