    Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen perform annual tests

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Teri Eicher 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Airman First Class Charles Defranco from the 134th Aircrew Flight Equipment office demonstrates how they test helmets and nuclear blast vision protection equipment.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838392
    VIRIN: 220410-Z-GX596-001
    Filename: DOD_108908173
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen perform annual tests, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    134th Air Refueling Wing
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    134th ARW
    TN Air National Guard

