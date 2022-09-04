Airman First Class Charles Defranco from the 134th Aircrew Flight Equipment office demonstrates how they test helmets and nuclear blast vision protection equipment.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 11:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838392
|VIRIN:
|220410-Z-GX596-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108908173
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment Airmen perform annual tests, by TSgt Teri Eicher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
