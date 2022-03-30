Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRF Boat Ops

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Matyascik 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, conduct small boat operations, March 30, 2022. The purpose of the small boat operations was to train boat officers and search and rescue teams at sea. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualifications as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior operational deployment (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 06:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838362
    VIRIN: 220330-N-FF561-1001
    Filename: DOD_108907248
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Boat Ops, by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cvn 78
    grf
    conac

