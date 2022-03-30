GRF Boat Ops

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) deck department, conduct small boat operations, March 30, 2022. The purpose of the small boat operations was to train boat officers and search and rescue teams at sea. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualifications as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior operational deployment (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)