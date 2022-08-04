Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines in the Indo-Pacific

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brett Norman 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    The number of U.S. Marines forward-based and forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific has increased from approximately 20,000 to 26,000 with the beginning of several multilateral exercises. The increased presence of U.S. Marines within the Indo-Pacific serves as a testament of the United States` commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    (U.S. Marine Corps Video by SSgt. Brett Norman)

    This work, U.S. Marines in the Indo-Pacific, by SSgt Brett Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific
    Australia
    Forward deployed
    Philippines
    Marines
    Balikatan
    MRF-D
    Indo-Pacific

