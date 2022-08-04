U.S. Marines in the Indo-Pacific

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838356" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The number of U.S. Marines forward-based and forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific has increased from approximately 20,000 to 26,000 with the beginning of several multilateral exercises. The increased presence of U.S. Marines within the Indo-Pacific serves as a testament of the United States` commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.



(U.S. Marine Corps Video by SSgt. Brett Norman)