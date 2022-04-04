Family means everything to service members. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lauren Montgomery grew up in a military family. Lauren shares how her love for the military and those close family bonds continue with her fellow members. And they strengthen during tough times like deployments. Watch to find out why Lauren serves. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
This work, WY I SERVE – Staff Sergeant Lauren Montgomery, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
