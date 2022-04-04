Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WY I SERVE – Staff Sergeant Lauren Montgomery

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Family means everything to service members. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lauren Montgomery grew up in a military family. Lauren shares how her love for the military and those close family bonds continue with her fellow members. And they strengthen during tough times like deployments. Watch to find out why Lauren serves. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 17:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 838348
    VIRIN: 220404-Z-KB070-0007
    Filename: DOD_108906934
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US 

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    defense
    National Guard
    Combat Arms
    April is Month of the Military Child
    WY I Serve

