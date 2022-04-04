WY I SERVE – Staff Sergeant Lauren Montgomery

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Family means everything to service members. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lauren Montgomery grew up in a military family. Lauren shares how her love for the military and those close family bonds continue with her fellow members. And they strengthen during tough times like deployments. Watch to find out why Lauren serves. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)