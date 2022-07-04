Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hanscom leaders

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Base leaders call attention to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month during a recording with Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass. Sexual Assault and Prevention Month raises public awareness about sexual violence and how to prevent it throughout the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 17:55
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 838347
    VIRIN: 210408-F-PR861-1002
    Filename: DOD_108906933
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom leaders, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prevention
    awareness
    SAPR
    April
    senior leaders
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT