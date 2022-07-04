Hanscom leaders

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Base leaders call attention to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month during a recording with Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass. Sexual Assault and Prevention Month raises public awareness about sexual violence and how to prevent it throughout the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)