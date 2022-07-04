Base leaders call attention to Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month during a recording with Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass. Sexual Assault and Prevention Month raises public awareness about sexual violence and how to prevent it throughout the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 17:55
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|838347
|VIRIN:
|210408-F-PR861-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108906933
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hanscom leaders, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT