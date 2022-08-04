Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Ranger competition obstacle course

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Spc. John Simpson 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), complete their final training event before heading to The 39th Annual Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, Georgia.
    “I’m honored and feel privileged to compete for on behalf of the 101st in this great competition,” said Staff Sgt. Marcus Cloud, from 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st ABN DIV (AA). “I’m looking forward to bringing the skills I’ve learned from this training to my unit and help train future Rangers.” The teams will leave for Fort Benning next week and begin their acclamation period before the competition kicks off April 8-11.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838342
    VIRIN: 220408-A-SM257-382
    Filename: DOD_108906913
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger competition obstacle course, by SPC John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Best Ranger Competition
    101
    BRC

