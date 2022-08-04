Best Ranger competition obstacle course

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), complete their final training event before heading to The 39th Annual Best Ranger Competition in Fort Benning, Georgia.
“I’m honored and feel privileged to compete for on behalf of the 101st in this great competition,” said Staff Sgt. Marcus Cloud, from 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st ABN DIV (AA). “I’m looking forward to bringing the skills I’ve learned from this training to my unit and help train future Rangers.” The teams will leave for Fort Benning next week and begin their acclamation period before the competition kicks off April 8-11.
