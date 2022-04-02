2022 Load Crew of the Year

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, participate in a weapons load competition Feb. 4, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. This was the first time in thirteen years that weapons load crews from the 58th and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit competed after the reactivation of the 60th FS and 60th AMU in August 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)