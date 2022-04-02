U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, participate in a weapons load competition Feb. 4, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. This was the first time in thirteen years that weapons load crews from the 58th and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit competed after the reactivation of the 60th FS and 60th AMU in August 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 16:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838338
|VIRIN:
|220406-F-NY200-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108906868
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL , US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Load Crew of the Year, by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT