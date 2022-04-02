Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Load Crew of the Year

    EGLIN AFB, FL , UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, participate in a weapons load competition Feb. 4, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. This was the first time in thirteen years that weapons load crews from the 58th and 60th Aircraft Maintenance Unit competed after the reactivation of the 60th FS and 60th AMU in August 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838338
    VIRIN: 220406-F-NY200-1001
    Filename: DOD_108906868
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL , US

    This work, 2022 Load Crew of the Year, by Amn Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    f-35
    Weapons Load Competition
    33rd Fighter Wing
    MPOY
    weapons load crew of the year

