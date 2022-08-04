Wings Of Blue fly high over FIDAE

The U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team are performing at this year's at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 5-10, 2022. Five jumpers and one drop zone control officer demonstrate their unique freefall demonstration alongside their Chilean counterparts, the Boinas Azules (Blue Berets) Parachute Demonstration Team.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 19:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838336
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-US975-821
|Filename:
|DOD_108906730
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, CL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
