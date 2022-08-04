Wings Of Blue fly high over FIDAE

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team are performing at this year's at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 5-10, 2022. Five jumpers and one drop zone control officer demonstrate their unique freefall demonstration alongside their Chilean counterparts, the Boinas Azules (Blue Berets) Parachute Demonstration Team.