    Wings Of Blue fly high over FIDAE

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.08.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team are performing at this year's at Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 5-10, 2022. Five jumpers and one drop zone control officer demonstrate their unique freefall demonstration alongside their Chilean counterparts, the Boinas Azules (Blue Berets) Parachute Demonstration Team.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 19:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838336
    VIRIN: 220408-F-US975-821
    Filename: DOD_108906730
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: SANTIAGO, CL 

    Parachute
    Air Force Academy
    Chile
    Partnership
    AFSOUTH
    FIDAE2022

