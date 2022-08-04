Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of the Flowers Parade

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Pfc. Gianna Sulger 

    JBSA Fiesta

    U.S. Army Troll of community volunteers and members of the U.S. Military participate in the Battle of Flowers Parade in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, April 8, 2022. The Battle of Flowers Parade honors the heroes of the Alamo, Goliad and the Battle of the San Jacinto. It is the founding event of Fiesta San Antonio and the only parade in the U.S. produced entirely by women, all of whom are volunteers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838314
    VIRIN: 220408-A-VH966-001
    Filename: DOD_108906416
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of the Flowers Parade, by PFC Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battle of Flowers Parade
    Fiesta 2022
    Strength in the Nation

