Battle of the Flowers Parade

U.S. Army Troll of community volunteers and members of the U.S. Military participate in the Battle of Flowers Parade in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, April 8, 2022. The Battle of Flowers Parade honors the heroes of the Alamo, Goliad and the Battle of the San Jacinto. It is the founding event of Fiesta San Antonio and the only parade in the U.S. produced entirely by women, all of whom are volunteers.