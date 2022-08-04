U.S. Army Troll of community volunteers and members of the U.S. Military participate in the Battle of Flowers Parade in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, April 8, 2022. The Battle of Flowers Parade honors the heroes of the Alamo, Goliad and the Battle of the San Jacinto. It is the founding event of Fiesta San Antonio and the only parade in the U.S. produced entirely by women, all of whom are volunteers.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838314
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-VH966-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108906416
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Battle of the Flowers Parade, by PFC Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
