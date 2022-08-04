Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Graduation at MCRD San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Nicholas Groesch 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The new Marines of Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduate at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 8th, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 15:24
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 838313
    VIRIN: 220408-M-DM338-1001
    Filename: DOD_108906383
    Length: 00:59:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Delta Company Graduation at MCRD San Diego, by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCRD San Diego Recruit Graduation

