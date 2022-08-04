Best Ranger competition 2022 hype video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838311" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in the Best Ranger Competition April 8th, 2022. Fort Benning GA. Best Ranger teams, made up of two individuals, from the across the United States Army will travel to Fort Benning Georgia to compete in the Best Ranger Competition. This competition was created to identify the best Ranger team from within the U.S. Military.