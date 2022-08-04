Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in the Best Ranger Competition April 8th, 2022. Fort Benning GA. Best Ranger teams, made up of two individuals, from the across the United States Army will travel to Fort Benning Georgia to compete in the Best Ranger Competition. This competition was created to identify the best Ranger team from within the U.S. Military.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 15:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838311
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-SM257-796
|Filename:
|DOD_108906334
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Best Ranger competition 2022 hype video, by SPC John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
