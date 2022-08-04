Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Ranger competition 2022 hype video

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Spc. John Simpson 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in the Best Ranger Competition April 8th, 2022. Fort Benning GA. Best Ranger teams, made up of two individuals, from the across the United States Army will travel to Fort Benning Georgia to compete in the Best Ranger Competition. This competition was created to identify the best Ranger team from within the U.S. Military.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 15:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838311
    VIRIN: 220408-A-SM257-796
    Filename: DOD_108906334
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Ranger competition 2022 hype video, by SPC John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Best Ranger competition
    101
    BRC

