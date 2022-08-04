Zero To One Hundred Podcast - EP 1 - SSgt John Stefanowicz - Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to the Zero To One Hundred Podcast! Our first guest is the esteemed U.S. Marine Staff Sergeant (SSgt) John Stefanowicz. The first Marine to compete on the U.S. Olympic Wrestling team since Sergeant Anthony “Buddy” Lee in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain.



