    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRL Lab To Life: Pressurized Flight

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL has a direct link to the development of Pressurized Flight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 14:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 838309
    VIRIN: 220408-F-NQ323-1004
    Filename: DOD_108906305
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Lab To Life: Pressurized Flight, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

