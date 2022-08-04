AFRL has had direct link to the development of the computer mouse.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 14:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|838306
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-NQ323-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108906301
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL Lab To Life: The Computer Mouse, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFRL
Lab to Life
Lab-To-Life
LEAVE A COMMENT