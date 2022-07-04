Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard presents U.S. flag at major league baseball opening day

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Personnel from the D.C. National Guard unfurl a giant U.S. flag as part of major league baseball opening day ceremonies at Nationals Park, Apr. 7th, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838300
    VIRIN: 220407-F-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_108906244
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard presents U.S. flag at major league baseball opening day, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    baseball
    D.C.
    Washington Nationals
    DCNG
    Capital Guardians

