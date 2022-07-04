Personnel from the D.C. National Guard unfurl a giant U.S. flag as part of major league baseball opening day ceremonies at Nationals Park, Apr. 7th, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838300
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108906244
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. National Guard presents U.S. flag at major league baseball opening day, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT