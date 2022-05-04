An F-35 Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, participates in Exercise Agile Tiger at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 5, 2022. Exercise Agile Tiger builds unity of effort and mission across components, commands and services. Units from ACC, AMC and AFGSC will participate in Agile Tiger. B-roll package includes crew chiefs inspecting aircraft and a fuels distribution operator refueling a F-35. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838293
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-PJ022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108906122
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 Lightning II participates in Exercise Agile Tiger, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT