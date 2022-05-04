F-35 Lightning II participates in Exercise Agile Tiger

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An F-35 Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, participates in Exercise Agile Tiger at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, April 5, 2022. Exercise Agile Tiger builds unity of effort and mission across components, commands and services. Units from ACC, AMC and AFGSC will participate in Agile Tiger. B-roll package includes crew chiefs inspecting aircraft and a fuels distribution operator refueling a F-35. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter)