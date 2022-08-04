Operation Victory Wellness is the 1st Infantry Division's ongoing, decisive operation to build cohesive teams and stronger, more resilient Soldiers. Follow Spc. Ethan Berkebile as he talks about his experience and how the Family dimension of strength helps him. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 13:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838289
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-PF227-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108906083
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Hometown:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
This work, Victory Wellness Spotlight - Spc. Ethan Berkebile, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
