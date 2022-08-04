Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Victory Wellness Spotlight - Spc. Ethan Berkebile

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Operation Victory Wellness is the 1st Infantry Division's ongoing, decisive operation to build cohesive teams and stronger, more resilient Soldiers. Follow Spc. Ethan Berkebile as he talks about his experience and how the Family dimension of strength helps him. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838289
    VIRIN: 220408-A-PF227-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108906083
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Hometown: LINCOLN, NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Victory Wellness Spotlight - Spc. Ethan Berkebile, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    Family
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Operation Victory Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT