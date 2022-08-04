Operation Victory Wellness is the 1st Infantry Division's ongoing, decisive operation to build cohesive teams and stronger, more resilient Soldiers. Follow Staff Sgt. Tim Pulliam as he talks about his experience with Victory Wellness and how it helps him. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Joshua Holladay)
|04.08.2022
|04.08.2022 13:47
|Video Productions
|838288
|220408-A-YG297-1001
|1
|DOD_108906072
|00:01:06
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|ERIN, TN, US
|0
|0
This work, Victory Wellness Spotlight - Staff Sgt. Tim Pulliam, by PFC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS
