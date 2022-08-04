Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Lab-To Life: Seatbelts

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL is directly responsible for seatbelts being standard in every car on the road.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022
    Location: US

