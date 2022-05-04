Maryland's State Partnership Program Leadership Visits Cadets at West Point

Lt. Gen. Senad Mašović, chief of defense, Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the Adjutant General of Maryland, visited the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, April 5, 2022, in West Point, New York. Bosnia and Herzegovina are one of Maryland’s partners in the State Partnership Program. Two members of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina are currently cadets attending West Point. (U.S. National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 13:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838276
|VIRIN:
|220405-Z-GZ846-010
|Filename:
|DOD_108905906
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
