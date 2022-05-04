Maryland's State Partnership Program Leadership Visits Cadets at West Point

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. Senad Mašović, chief of defense, Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the Adjutant General of Maryland, visited the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, April 5, 2022, in West Point, New York. Bosnia and Herzegovina are one of Maryland’s partners in the State Partnership Program. Two members of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina are currently cadets attending West Point. (U.S. National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)