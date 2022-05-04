Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland's State Partnership Program Leadership Visits Cadets at West Point

    NY, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Senad Mašović, chief of defense, Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, the Adjutant General of Maryland, visited the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, April 5, 2022, in West Point, New York. Bosnia and Herzegovina are one of Maryland’s partners in the State Partnership Program. Two members of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina are currently cadets attending West Point. (U.S. National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838276
    VIRIN: 220405-Z-GZ846-010
    Filename: DOD_108905906
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland's State Partnership Program Leadership Visits Cadets at West Point, by TSgt Enjoli Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

