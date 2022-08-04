Victory Wellness Spotlight - Lt. Nikiay Comer

Victory Wellness is the 1st Infantry Division's decisive, ongoing operation to build cohesive teams and stronger, more resilient Soldiers. Follow Lt. Comer as she talks about an experience of hers and how Victory Wellness has helped her. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Steven Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838275
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-TG994-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108905886
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
