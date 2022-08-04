Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Victory Wellness Spotlight - Lt. Nikiay Comer

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Pvt. Steven Johnson 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Victory Wellness is the 1st Infantry Division's decisive, ongoing operation to build cohesive teams and stronger, more resilient Soldiers. Follow Lt. Comer as she talks about an experience of hers and how Victory Wellness has helped her. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Steven Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 13:47
    This work, Victory Wellness Spotlight - Lt. Nikiay Comer, by PV2 Steven Johnson, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    Family
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    Operation Victory Wellness

