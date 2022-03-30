U.S. Soldiers of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division qualify with M4 carbines and M249 light machine guns at Karliki, Poland, March 30, 2022. Soldiers qualified with their assigned weapons in order to maintain readiness lethality and warfighting proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Aleman)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 11:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838270
|VIRIN:
|220330-A-ID188-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108905801
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|KARLIKI, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Atlantic Resolve, by SGT Joseph Aleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT