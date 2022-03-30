Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Resolve

    KARLIKI, POLAND

    03.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Aleman 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division qualify with M4 carbines and M249 light machine guns at Karliki, Poland, March 30, 2022. Soldiers qualified with their assigned weapons in order to maintain readiness lethality and warfighting proficiency. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Aleman)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 11:13
    Location: KARLIKI, PL

