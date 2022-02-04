Incirlik AB Virtual Cooking Class

Mine Uzun, Incirlik Air Base Community Center civilian employee with the Finance and Purchasing section, prepares a Turkish dish, April 2, 2022, during a virtual cooking class on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The Turkish cooking class aims to promote cultural immersion and awareness for U.S. service members on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
