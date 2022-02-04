Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik AB Virtual Cooking Class

    1, TURKEY

    04.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty 

    AFN Incirlik

    Mine Uzun, Incirlik Air Base Community Center civilian employee with the Finance and Purchasing section, prepares a Turkish dish, April 2, 2022, during a virtual cooking class on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The Turkish cooking class aims to promote cultural immersion and awareness for U.S. service members on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838269
    VIRIN: 220402-F-KG386-420
    Filename: DOD_108905744
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: 1, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik AB Virtual Cooking Class, by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Turkey
    culture
    Incirlik Air Base
    cooking class
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik

