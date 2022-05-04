113th Wing conducts first fixed fuel hydrant facility operation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838267" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 113th Wing conducts a "hot pit" refueling of an F-16 fighter jet for the first time at the new fixed fuel hydrant system at Joint Base Andrews, April 5th, 2022. The system allows continuous refueling of successive jets if needed for continuous operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)