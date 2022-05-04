The 113th Wing conducts a "hot pit" refueling of an F-16 fighter jet for the first time at the new fixed fuel hydrant system at Joint Base Andrews, April 5th, 2022. The system allows continuous refueling of successive jets if needed for continuous operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 09:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838267
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-EZ983-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108905601
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 113th Wing conducts first fixed fuel hydrant facility operation, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
