    113th Wing conducts first fixed fuel hydrant facility operation

    MD, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    The 113th Wing conducts a "hot pit" refueling of an F-16 fighter jet for the first time at the new fixed fuel hydrant system at Joint Base Andrews, April 5th, 2022. The system allows continuous refueling of successive jets if needed for continuous operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 09:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838267
    VIRIN: 220405-F-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_108905601
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 113th Wing conducts first fixed fuel hydrant facility operation, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    D.C.
    113th Wing
    DCNG
    Capital Guardians

