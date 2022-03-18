Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Off Duty with FC3 Morales

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220318-N-IV962-1002
    SAN DIEGO (March 18, 2022) -- Fire Controlman 3rd Class Daniel Morales shows his passion for baking while in an off-duty status. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass communication 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 08:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838259
    VIRIN: 220318-N-IV962-1002
    Filename: DOD_108905457
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    This work, Makin Island Off Duty with FC3 Morales, by PO3 Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Sailors
    gungho
    MKI

