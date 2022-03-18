220318-N-IV962-1002
SAN DIEGO (March 18, 2022) -- Fire Controlman 3rd Class Daniel Morales shows his passion for baking while in an off-duty status. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass communication 3rd Class Nadia Lund)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 08:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838259
|VIRIN:
|220318-N-IV962-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108905457
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Makin Island Off Duty with FC3 Morales, by PO3 Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT