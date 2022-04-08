Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD News in 2: April 8, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this DoD News in 2: April 1st marked the 129th anniversary of the creation of the rank Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy, , Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted the first-ever amphibious insert of a Patriot missile system in the Philippines, and U.S. Air Force 3rd Wing launched F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendor-Richardson and landed at Ted Stevens Anchorage Airport as part of Polar Force 22-4.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 04:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 838253
    VIRIN: 220408-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_108905302
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News in 2: April 8, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO
    Philippines
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    IndoPacom
    Balikatan 2022
    Polar Force 22-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT