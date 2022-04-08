On this DoD News in 2: April 1st marked the 129th anniversary of the creation of the rank Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy, , Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted the first-ever amphibious insert of a Patriot missile system in the Philippines, and U.S. Air Force 3rd Wing launched F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendor-Richardson and landed at Ted Stevens Anchorage Airport as part of Polar Force 22-4.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 04:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|838253
|VIRIN:
|220408-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108905302
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DoD News in 2: April 8, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT