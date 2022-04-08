DoD News in 2: April 8, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this DoD News in 2: April 1st marked the 129th anniversary of the creation of the rank Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy, , Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment conducted the first-ever amphibious insert of a Patriot missile system in the Philippines, and U.S. Air Force 3rd Wing launched F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendor-Richardson and landed at Ted Stevens Anchorage Airport as part of Polar Force 22-4.