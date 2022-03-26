Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Climbing with the Marines Spot

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ashley McLaughlin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Savannah Corralez, the legal chief with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, shares why she enjoys being stationed on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 26, 2022. Experiencing the Korean culture through climbing and community provides Corralez a fulfilling experience while in Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 00:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838241
    VIRIN: 220326-M-NU111-1001
    Filename: DOD_108904978
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Climbing with the Marines Spot, by Sgt Ashley McLaughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    culture
    USMC
    climbing
    ROK
    community

