Climbing with the Marines Spot

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Savannah Corralez, the legal chief with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, shares why she enjoys being stationed on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 26, 2022. Experiencing the Korean culture through climbing and community provides Corralez a fulfilling experience while in Korea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ash McLaughlin)