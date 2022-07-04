Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AS AIRED- ROK President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol visits USAG Humphreys

    USAG HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Republic of Korea President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol visited United States Army Garrison - Humphreys.

    Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea Commander, hosted Yoon and provided an overview of UNC/CFC/USFK’s ironclad commitment to strengthening the US-ROK Alliance and providing a strong robust combined defense posture to maintaining peace, security and stability of the Korean peninsula.

    Yoon also dined and conversed with U.S. and ROK service members assigned to the Second Infantry Division about their specific jobs, duties and responsibilities to protecting and defending the ROK against any threat or adversary.

    This was Yoon’s first visit to the installation that houses United Nations Command, United States Forces Korea, Special Operations Command Korea, Eighth Army and Second Infantry Division Headquarters among other U.S. military units.

    Interview with US Army Soldier who spoke with Yoon during a lunch meeting.
    Specialist Mackenzie Godbey
    2ID DSB, Soldier of the Quarter

    AS AIRED

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 22:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838231
    VIRIN: 220407-A-YC939-626
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_108904773
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AS AIRED- ROK President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol visits USAG Humphreys, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    President
    Korea
    South Korea
    USFK
    Humphreys

