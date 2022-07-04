AS AIRED- ROK President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol visits USAG Humphreys

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838231" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Republic of Korea President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol visited United States Army Garrison - Humphreys.



Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea Commander, hosted Yoon and provided an overview of UNC/CFC/USFK’s ironclad commitment to strengthening the US-ROK Alliance and providing a strong robust combined defense posture to maintaining peace, security and stability of the Korean peninsula.



Yoon also dined and conversed with U.S. and ROK service members assigned to the Second Infantry Division about their specific jobs, duties and responsibilities to protecting and defending the ROK against any threat or adversary.



This was Yoon’s first visit to the installation that houses United Nations Command, United States Forces Korea, Special Operations Command Korea, Eighth Army and Second Infantry Division Headquarters among other U.S. military units.



Interview with US Army Soldier who spoke with Yoon during a lunch meeting.

Specialist Mackenzie Godbey

2ID DSB, Soldier of the Quarter



AS AIRED