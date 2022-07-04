Republic of Korea President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol visited United States Army Garrison - Humphreys.
Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea Commander, hosted Yoon and provided an overview of UNC/CFC/USFK’s ironclad commitment to strengthening the US-ROK Alliance and providing a strong robust combined defense posture to maintaining peace, security and stability of the Korean peninsula.
Yoon also dined and conversed with U.S. and ROK service members assigned to the Second Infantry Division about their specific jobs, duties and responsibilities to protecting and defending the ROK against any threat or adversary.
This was Yoon’s first visit to the installation that houses United Nations Command, United States Forces Korea, Special Operations Command Korea, Eighth Army and Second Infantry Division Headquarters among other U.S. military units.
Interview with US Army Soldier who spoke with Yoon during a lunch meeting.
Specialist Mackenzie Godbey
2ID DSB, Soldier of the Quarter
Separated Audio:
Left Chan: Nat Sound, Interview
Right Chan: Reporter VO
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 22:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838230
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-YC939-430
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108904772
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|USAG HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CLEAN- ROK President-elect Yoon Sok-yuel visits USAG Humphreys, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT