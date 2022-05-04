Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INTERNATIONAL SNIPER COMPETITION

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and International Snipers compete in three man sniper teams in many different challenges for the 2022 International Sniper Competition on Fort Benning, Ga., April 2-7, 2022. These Snipers are the best from their home units, and come to prove they have what it takes be the best. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 20:56
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 838226
    VIRIN: 220405-A-BZ540-001
    Filename: DOD_108904765
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INTERNATIONAL SNIPER COMPETITION, by SSG Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sniper
    fort benning
    international sniper competition

