U.S Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and International Snipers compete in three man sniper teams in many different challenges for the 2022 International Sniper Competition on Fort Benning, Ga., April 2-7, 2022. These Snipers are the best from their home units, and come to prove they have what it takes be the best. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 20:56
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
