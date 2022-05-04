video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army, Marine, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and International Snipers compete in three man sniper teams in many different challenges for the 2022 International Sniper Competition on Fort Benning, Ga., April 2-7, 2022. These Snipers are the best from their home units, and come to prove they have what it takes be the best. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)