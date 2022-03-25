Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    339 QUARTERMASTER COMPANY FTX

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Emily Dawson and Spc. Valesia Gaines

    AFN Humphreys

    A B-roll stinger of the footage collected of the 339 QM Co. conducting FTX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838221
    VIRIN: 220325-A-OS914-722
    Filename: DOD_108904756
    Length: 00:15:33
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 339 QUARTERMASTER COMPANY FTX, by SPC Emily Dawson and SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FTX
    Quartermaster
    Field Training
    Base Defense

