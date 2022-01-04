220401-N-SS492-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 1, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Force Master Chief, Jason Avin, Force Master Chief, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, wish the Submarine Force a happy birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 21:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|838216
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-SS492-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108904688
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Hometown:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy Birthday Submarine Force, by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT