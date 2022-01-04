Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Birthday Submarine Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Brian Biller 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220401-N-SS492-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (April 1, 2022) -- Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Force Master Chief, Jason Avin, Force Master Chief, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, wish the Submarine Force a happy birthday. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amy Biller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 21:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 838216
    VIRIN: 220401-N-SS492-1001
    Filename: DOD_108904688
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Hometown: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Birthday Submarine Force, by CPO Brian Biller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    COMSUBPAC
    happy birthday
    submarine
    csp
    Special Events

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT