B-Roll package of the Wings over Columbus Airshow, Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 26, 2022. B-Roll includes static displays, A-10 Demonstration Team ground and aerial performances, as well as in-cockpit GoPro footage.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 19:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|838215
|VIRIN:
|220326-F-CJ645-346
|Filename:
|DOD_108904659
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wings over Columbus 2022/A-10 Demonstration Team B-Roll, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT