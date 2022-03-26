Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings over Columbus 2022/A-10 Demonstration Team B-Roll

    MS, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    B-Roll package of the Wings over Columbus Airshow, Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 26, 2022. B-Roll includes static displays, A-10 Demonstration Team ground and aerial performances, as well as in-cockpit GoPro footage.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 838215
    VIRIN: 220326-F-CJ645-346
    Filename: DOD_108904659
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: MS, US

    This work, Wings over Columbus 2022/A-10 Demonstration Team B-Roll, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    United States Air Force
    Recruiting
    Airshows
    A10demoteam

