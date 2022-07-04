Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s remarks at 76th Session of the UN General Assembly: Eleventh Emergency Special Session

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State         

    Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s remarks after the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for Russia to be suspended from the Human Rights Council at 76th Session of the UN General Assembly: Eleventh Emergency Special Session (Ukraine) on April 7, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 19:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 838210
    VIRIN: 220407-O-NU539-755
    Filename: DOD_108904541
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    Ukraine
    Human Rights Council
    UN General Assembly
    Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield
    Eleventh Emergency Special Session

