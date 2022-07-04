Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s remarks at 76th Session of the UN General Assembly: Eleventh Emergency Special Session

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s remarks after the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for Russia to be suspended from the Human Rights Council at 76th Session of the UN General Assembly: Eleventh Emergency Special Session (Ukraine) on April 7, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 19:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|838210
|VIRIN:
|220407-O-NU539-755
|Filename:
|DOD_108904541
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT