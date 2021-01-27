Sizzle video highlighting the Armament Directorate, part of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. The directorate designs, develops, produces, fields, and sustains a family of air-to-ground and air-to-air munitions for both U.S. and allied nations to defeat a spectrum of enemy targets.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 18:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838205
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-PY018-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108904400
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFLCMC Armament Directorate overview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT