    RSO provides a path to scale innovation

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Rapid Sustainment Office was established just 4 years ago with the charge to create a pathway for innovative ideas to impact the sustainment enterprise and dramatically improve Air Force readiness. When Rodney Stevens came on board as Deputy Program Executive Officer some 6 months ago, he found an organization just hitting its stride. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 17:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 838198
    VIRIN: 220405-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_108904366
    Length: 00:17:11
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RSO provides a path to scale innovation, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    USAF
    AFMC
    Innovation
    AFLCMC

