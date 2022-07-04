The Rapid Sustainment Office was established just 4 years ago with the charge to create a pathway for innovative ideas to impact the sustainment enterprise and dramatically improve Air Force readiness. When Rodney Stevens came on board as Deputy Program Executive Officer some 6 months ago, he found an organization just hitting its stride. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 17:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|838198
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-FC975-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108904366
|Length:
|00:17:11
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RSO provides a path to scale innovation, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RSO provides a path to scale innovation
