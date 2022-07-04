Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rebuilding the Installation of the Future

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Tyndall Air Force Base discuss the process of rebuilding Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, into the Installation of the Future after Hurricane Michael devastated the base and local community in 2018.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 15:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838175
    VIRIN: 220407-F-PU449-452
    Filename: DOD_108904114
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    F-22 Raptor
    Innovation
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    Hurricane Michael
    Base of the Future

